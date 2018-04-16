WATCH: Hilarious video of weatherman ‘ranting’ on air because people are never happy with the updates he gives

In addition to the weight of being the ‘harbinger of bad weather news’, this weather reporter seemed weighed down by the lack of appreciation from his audience. (Source: Garry Frank/Twitter) In addition to the weight of being the ‘harbinger of bad weather news’, this weather reporter seemed weighed down by the lack of appreciation from his audience. (Source: Garry Frank/Twitter)

Don’t we all yearn for a little appreciation that could keep us going? Well, it seems that is all Garry Frank, the weather reporter at Fox 17 has been asking for and apparently since he has been getting none of that, he had an outburst on air and how! Well, not really, but Frank did a rather hilarious caricature of a weatherman who tells the world about the cold temperatures and gets nothing but, grunts and disappointed responses in return. In addition to the weight of being the ‘harbinger of bad weather news’, Frank was weighed down by the lack of appreciation from his audience. “You guys are dragging me down. Every time I get done with the seven-day (forecast), you guys are like, ‘Ugh, gosh, ahh,’…What do you want me to do, lie to you?” he ranted on air.

While we hope for Frank to cool down, watch the video here.

Even though it’s my job to give them the information (even with warmer temps in the forecast,) they still complain!! I’ve HAD it!!! Hahaha pic.twitter.com/UcUiuufcL1 — Garry Frank (@GFrankTV) April 10, 2018

