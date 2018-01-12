VIDEO: SCARY! Four SHARKS circle around a little BOY swimming in the Bahamas

A boy, excited to take a dip in the beautiful Bahamas sea, was almost attacked by four sharks. (Source: New Day/YouTube) A boy, excited to take a dip in the beautiful Bahamas sea, was almost attacked by four sharks. (Source: New Day/YouTube)

A drone footage captured a horrifying incident when a boy narrowly escaped the four sharks following him while he swam into the stunning turquoise sea near the beautiful Bahamas beach. Unaware of the fact, the little fellow swam straight into the path of the sharks. The shocking video clip vividly depicts how the sharks were on a mission to circle around him from all directions.

While capturing the serenity of the place, the drone cameraman Artem Tkachenko noticed that the boy was in danger. Tkachenko quickly screamed out for help and notified him about the coming danger. That’s when he ran away from the beach. “Thank God he heard me,” the photographer later said. The shocking video has left Netizens in shock.

“You can see the moment the excited boy rushes into the sea, not even pausing to look at the water before diving in. He can be seen splashing around and enjoying himself in the shimmering water. Thankfully, he doesn’t stray too far from the sandy beach and is able to clamber out of the water when the sharks swoop in,” the 1.41-minute clip has been captioned.

Watch the video here.

