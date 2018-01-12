Supreme Crisis

VIDEO: SCARY! Four SHARKS circle around a little BOY swimming in the Bahamas

A shocking drone footage of a boy who narrowly escaped the four sharks near the beautiful beach of Bahamas is going viral. The video clip vividly depicts how the sharks were on a mission to circle around and attack him.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 12, 2018 8:36 pm
viral video, child in Bahamas beach, boy attacked by sharks, social media viral , indian express, indian express news A boy, excited to take a dip in the beautiful Bahamas sea, was almost attacked by four sharks. (Source: New Day/YouTube)
A drone footage captured a horrifying incident when a boy narrowly escaped the four sharks following him while he swam into the stunning turquoise sea near the beautiful Bahamas beach. Unaware of the fact, the little fellow swam straight into the path of the sharks. The shocking video clip vividly depicts how the sharks were on a mission to circle around him from all directions.

While capturing the serenity of the place, the drone cameraman Artem Tkachenko noticed that the boy was in danger. Tkachenko quickly screamed out for help and notified him about the coming danger. That’s when he ran away from the beach. “Thank God he heard me,” the photographer later said. The shocking video has left Netizens in shock.

“You can see the moment the excited boy rushes into the sea, not even pausing to look at the water before diving in. He can be seen splashing around and enjoying himself in the shimmering water. Thankfully, he doesn’t stray too far from the sandy beach and is able to clamber out of the water when the sharks swoop in,” the 1.41-minute clip has been captioned.

Watch the video here. 

