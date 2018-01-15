Latest News

‘Ron Weasley’s flying car?’ Speeding car ‘flies’ into second floor of building

A speeding car soared into the sky and rammed into the second floor of a building in California. A 21-second clip has surfaced on social media, and people can't help but poke fun at the puzzling location of the crash. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 15, 2018 6:34 pm
flying car, speeding car flies, speeding car crashes into second floor, speeding car rams into second floor, speeding car takes flight, indian express, indian express news Ever tried to fly a car? This is how you might end up! (Source: NBC LA/Facebook)
In a bizarre incident, a speeding car soared into the sky and rammed into the second floor of a building after hitting a median on the street. Unsurprisingly, photos of the automobile stuck in the wall have now gone viral on social media. Thankfully, no life was lost in the process. The car was wound up plowing out of a wall of a dentist office in Orange County, California, US. Reportedly, the crash happened around 5.25 am on Sunday (January 14) near the intersection of French and 17th streets in Santa Ana, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a press release.

Catching flight, the white sedan went airborne, crashed into a raised centre median and caught fire after plowing into the building, a report by NBC LA said. A witness also said that while the driver managed to get out, he was dangling out of the vehicle until the cops could catch him.

It has also been reported that the driver – who later admitted to be under the influence of drugs – was rushed to a hospital along with a passenger. However, both sustained with minor injuries. A 21-second clip has surfaced on social media, and people can’t help but poke fun at the puzzling location of the crash.

Watch the video here.

While some compared the speeding car to Ron Weasley’s flying car from the Harry Potter series, others couldn’t help but take a dig at Salman Khan with the lyrics of the song, Oonchi Hai Building. Read some hilarious Twitter reactions here.

