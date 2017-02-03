Watch: Seth Meyer’s hilarious take on FLOTUS Melania Trump’s Vanity Fair cover will leave you in splits!

The Vanity Fair’s February cover for its Mexico edition features FLOTUS Melania Trump twirling a diamond necklace with a fork! (Late Night with Seth Meyers/ Youtube) The Vanity Fair’s February cover for its Mexico edition features FLOTUS Melania Trump twirling a diamond necklace with a fork! (Late Night with Seth Meyers/ Youtube)

After the Donald Trump administration went ahead with the plans to actually build a great wall along the US-Mexico border, people of the country are certainly not happy. Now, a recent magazine cover seems to have irked the Mexicans further. Yes, First Lady Melania Trump is on the February cover of Vanity Fair’s Mexico edition, and people are not quite pleased with the photograph. Going by its peculiarity it has even intrigued Seth Meyers and one can’t miss his hilarious, rather, satirical take on the cover.

In fact, Meyers had so many questions about the magazine’s cover that he had to introduce a new segment on his show called “A Lot of Questions”!

The cover features the overly bejewelled FLOTUS in a white dress, seated at a table, with fork and spoon in her hand ready to enjoy a delicious bowl of spaghetti, only, there’s no trace of food whatsoever. But wait, then what exactly is the FLOTUS twirling? Well, it’s just a diamond necklace! The bowl in front of Trump is filled with diamonds, gems and silver jewellery!

Exactly, what the designers and the magazine concept editors were thinking is not known, so Meyers decided to bluntly put forward all the questions that everyone who has seen the cover had it in mind. And the popular TV host’s first question, like everyone else, was, “Is she going to eat those diamonds?” As the segment proceeds his questions gets interesting and he aptly follows it up with, “In the Trump household are diamonds food?”

The segment has left the world in splits and the witty questions by Meyers are certainly ruling the Internet. “Is someone who eats diamonds while wearing diamonds the same as someone who eats Doritos while wearing Doritos?” Meyers jokes at one point and it’s just brilliant.

Strangely, people have also questioned the ‘insensitive’ timing of the cover, as it was released just a day after Trump signed executive orders on border security and called for “immediate construction of a physical wall.”

