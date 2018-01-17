WATCH: Fearless firefighter catches baby tossed off from a balcony on fire

Once the video went viral, firefighter Scott Stroup became an Internet sensation in no time. (Source: Vanessa Morales /Twitter) Once the video went viral, firefighter Scott Stroup became an Internet sensation in no time. (Source: Vanessa Morales /Twitter)

Firefighters are trained for extreme situations and need to be prepared for the most unpredictable moments – where only quick thinking and swift action could make a difference. In one such incident, a fire broke out in Georgia, US and a fire brigade was called for rescue.

During the rescue mission, a firefighter was captured catching hold of a child tossed off from the balcony of a burning building. The incident took place on January 3, and about a dozen people were injured in the blazing fire.

Within no time, the clip shared by Twitter user Vanessa Morales went viral on social media and was shared by many. In the 21-second video, the firefighter identified as captain Scott Stroup can be seen clutching the baby thrown from a burning building. After watching the clip, Netizens couldn’t stop applauding him and hailed Stroup as a hero.

“We were catching babies like a football – literally,” fire captain Eric Jackson told CBS News. “There were adults that were on the balcony that were dropping their babies right into our arms. We had a couple firefighters catching babies, so it was just really incredible,” he added.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd