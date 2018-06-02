Follow Us:
Saturday, June 02, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever Sponsored

Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Latest News

FIFA World Cup 2018: WHOA! Russian cosmonauts flaunt football skills in ZERO-gravity

Anton Shkaplerov and Oleg Artemyev, both from Russia, flaunted their football skills by kicking and scoring a goal in zero-gravity. The Russian cosmonauts played football inside the International Space Station.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 2, 2018 10:15:26 pm
fifa world cup, russia, fifa world cup 2018, russian astronauts football in space, football in ISS, football in space station, viral video, sports news Their amazing dribbling skills with the unique football in space will blow your mind. (Source: Roscosmos/YouTube)
Related News

FIFA World Cup 2018 is just days away, and football fans around the globe seem to be super excited for the mega sporting extravaganza. In a first, it seems, the football fever has transcended to outer space too – and we are NOT kidding.

Can’t believe it? Well, check out this viral video that shows Russian cosmonauts playing football in zero-gravity! Sounds unbelievable, right? Well, technically not in the outer space, they showed off their skills inside the International Space Station. No wonder, the out-of-the-world video has grabbed eyeballs all across the globe.

Anton Shkaplerov and Oleg Artemyev, both from Russia — the country hosting the FIFA World Cup 2018 — flaunted their excellent football skills by kicking and scoring a goal in zero-gravity. In a video released by Russian state space agency Roscosmos, the duo can be seen scoring mind-boggling shots in an orbital training session. Wearing the Russia 2018 T-shirt, the pair played with the official FIFA World Cup ball Telstar-18.

Watch the amazing video here:

 

The Football World Cup 2018 will start on June 14 and take place in 11 cities across Russia.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now