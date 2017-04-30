Feeling low? These funny elephant videos will bring an instant smile to your face

These videos will make your day. (Sources: Claus Jorgensen/YouTube) These videos will make your day. (Sources: Claus Jorgensen/YouTube)

There is no dearth of animal and kiddie videos on the Internet that would leaving you LOL-ing. With one click a world opens up where they can be seen doing incredibly funny things. While kids generally tickle you by being just themselves — brutally honest and adorable, animals tug at your heart strings. Pet lovers will vouch how fun animals can be, and watching few videos on the Internet will prove them true. While funny cats and dogs videos are common, one must watch elephants in action.

We recently chanced upon some funny elephant videos, and we could not help but laugh out loud. The seemingly huge and daunting animals come across as the most docile beings on planet, as they can be seen showering heaps of love on the visitors, or crossing the road rather comically.

Don’t believe us? Watch it for yourself:

Aren’t they just adorable?

