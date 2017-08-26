WATCH: Wife BLASTS smoke on husband with HAIR DRYER to avenge cigarette smoking

The husband was in deep sleep when his spouse decided to take the revenge! (Source: Youtube) The husband was in deep sleep when his spouse decided to take the revenge! (Source: Youtube)

It isn’t an easy task to quit smoking. Despite numerous persuasions or even threats, people under the clutches of cigarettes fail to give up. So, how do you make your close ones stop smoking? Irked by her husband’s smoking habit, a woman in China took a drastic step to “teach him a lesson”. The woman attached a pack of cigarettes to the back of a hair dryer, lit them up, and then blasted him with smoke. The amusing footage of the entire episode is going viral.

The footage shows the wife lighting the cigarettes and attaching the electric appliance to a plug and aiming it at her sleeping spouse. The gust of thick smoke eclipses her husband’s face as the dryer is just a feet away. Feeling claustrophobic, the husband can be seen leaping out of the bed in shock and taking refuge at one corner of the room. According to local reports, the footage was filmed in Tieling, in China’s Liaoning Province on August 6.

Watch the video here.

CAUTION: Even if you are one of those who are out of options to coax smokers or give them a firm warning, it’s advised that you DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME!

