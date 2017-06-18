Father’s Day 2017: These seven heartwarming videos will bring a smile to your face

All dads deserve a big ‘Thank You’ on Father’s Day! (Source: File Photo) All dads deserve a big ‘Thank You’ on Father’s Day! (Source: File Photo)

Father’s Day is a special day to thank your dad for all the times he stood by your side and tell him what he really means to you. With gifts and greeting cards, kids convey their emotions for dads to express how much they are valued and loved.

Can you ever forget the lessons taught to you by your dad? A few videos have chronicled the bond that a father shares with his children, and you simply can’t miss watching them. Here are some of the best videos on Father’s Day that will bring a smile to your face.

SWEETEST DADDY IN THE WORLD

The ad, filmed in Thailand, features a young girl reading aloud her reflections on her father. She moves from her sentimental admiration of “the sweetest daddy in the world” to her struggles to come to terms with his dual life.

Watch the video here.

A LETTER TO DAD

The ad portrays the relationship between a father and a son. It asks it’s viewers to write a letter to their father and tell them how they are unique in their life.

Watch the video here.

ALWAYS THERE FOR YOU

A short movie about a small girl who was always cared and pampered by her father since she was a child, it speaks volumes on how dads are best friends of a daughter. It shows how he kept an eye on her so she never had to face a problem all her life.

Watch the video here.

LESSONS FROM A FATHER

This ad shows the how a father teaches his child the different phases and lessons of life such as courage, dedication, and also how to have fun. Celebrate all of the great lessons your dad has taught you.

Watch the video here.

A BIG THANK YOU

Dad, Papa, Daddy, the old man… fathers have many different names. But, all dads deserve a big ‘Thank You’ on Father’s Day. This animated Father’s Day short movie to remind fathers just how essential they are.

Watch the video here.

LEARNING FROM KIDS

It is amazing how children are often so sensitive that they sometimes want extra attention and love. And, sometimes, kids end up showing us the most brutal truths of our lives that we might have been ignoring.

Watch the video here.

Doesn’t it make you miss your dad?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd