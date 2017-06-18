Watch: Father films daughter on the first day of her school for 12 years; the result will melt your heart

The video will tug at your heartstrings. (Source: Kevin Scruggs/Youtube) The video will tug at your heartstrings. (Source: Kevin Scruggs/Youtube)

Most parents document their child’s growing years in photographs or videos. But in a video that is now going viral, a father went an extra mile and documented his daughter’s first day of every school year. Now, after 12 long years, he gifted her the video on her graduation day.

Every year Mackenzie Scruggs sat down with her dad, Kevin Scruggs, and answered a handful of questions. Over the years one can see her grow up and her views change with time. The heartwarming video has over 1.8 million views at the time of writing, and is extremely endearing.

Watch the video here.

