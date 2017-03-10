WATCH: Fairy tales or fairy fails? Snow White, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty are back as feminists in this hilarious video

Fairy fails! (Source: YouTube) Fairy fails! (Source: YouTube)

Are you still reading your child those same old fairy tales as bedtime stories? Well, you need to stop and you need to do it right now. This lighthearted video uploaded by East India Comedy will give you just the right reasons to do so while making you chuckle and grin.

From “once upon a time” to “happily ever after”, fairy tales have long been leaving readers and dreamers into the spell of a delusional world with fairy tales. Cinderella, Snow White or Sleeping Beauty — all the fairy tales have beautiful stories that fill your heart with hope and wonder, but isn’t how they project women in all the stories from the same stereotypical mindset? “Why do all of us have to be fair, skinny, docile and agreeable all the time in every single tale?” Snow White rightfully blurts out in the 6-minute 4-second video.

What’s more, Anuradha Menon, who was wildly popular as Lola Kutty on Channel [V] features in the video as a mother putting her daughter to sleep and reassuring her by saying that she can be a princess and find her prince charming too.

“Pizza toppings have divided us for ages,” EIC wrote and tweeted the video. From funny to sarcastic and mean to preachy, the video traverses all levels to throw light on the message that they want to give.

The video has already garnered more than 180,000 views on YouTube at the time of writing. “We’ve read fairytales all our lives. They’ve always been about love, princes, and happily ever afters. However, Snow White, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty beg to differ,” the caption reads.

Don’t you think it’s time to ditch fairy tales and turn to better stories?

