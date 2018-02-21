  • Associate Sponsor
VIDEO: Ever seen an alligator taking a walk in a park? Here’s your chance!

A 15-foot alligator was spotted casually strolling at the Buffalo Creek Golf Course, Florida. However, this isn't the first time this alligator has been caught on camera. Check out the video here.

Written by Avantika Chopra | New Delhi | Updated: February 21, 2018 8:42 pm
alligator strolling in the park, alligator in the park, alligator video, alligator viral video, alligator in park video,  This video of an alligator taking a ‘walk’ in the golf course will leave you stunned. (Source: Pope Golf/Facebook)
Many times, wild animals — oblivious to the human world around them — end up in places where they are not meant to be. Something similar happened with an alligator, that seemed to be casually strolling in the Buffalo Creek Golf Course. A video of the entire incident, which has gone viral on social media, was shared by Facebook page Pope Golf.

The most interesting part in the 0.14-minute clip is when a flock of fearless vultures can be seen following the footsteps of the alligator. However, this isn’t the first time that this 15-foot alligator was spotted at the golf course. In 2016, it was first spotted by golfers and many videos of the reptile had gone viral that year. Moreover, after a Facebook contest, it was also nicknamed “Chubbs,” according to a Fox 13 report.

Watch the video here:

The general manager of Buffalo Creek Ryan Henderson stated that the video was taken by a maintenance worker, according to a Bradenton Herald report

