VIDEO: Ever seen an alligator taking a walk in a park? Here’s your chance!

Many times, wild animals — oblivious to the human world around them — end up in places where they are not meant to be. Something similar happened with an alligator, that seemed to be casually strolling in the Buffalo Creek Golf Course. A video of the entire incident, which has gone viral on social media, was shared by Facebook page Pope Golf.

The most interesting part in the 0.14-minute clip is when a flock of fearless vultures can be seen following the footsteps of the alligator. However, this isn’t the first time that this 15-foot alligator was spotted at the golf course. In 2016, it was first spotted by golfers and many videos of the reptile had gone viral that year. Moreover, after a Facebook contest, it was also nicknamed “Chubbs,” according to a Fox 13 report.

Watch the video here:

The general manager of Buffalo Creek Ryan Henderson stated that the video was taken by a maintenance worker, according to a Bradenton Herald report.

