Even AR Rahman loved this veena version of the Tamil song ‘Saarattu Vandiyila’

If you’re done sharing cover after cover of Sia’s ‘Cheap Thrills’, followed by Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ and now Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s ‘Despacito’, then thankfully there’s another cover for you to listen to, and this comes with the stamp of approval from the original music composer too. Germany-based Veena player Olivia Thanapalasingham recently uploaded a cover of AR Rahman’s ‘Saarattu Vandiyila’ from the film Kaatru Veliyidai, starring Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari.

The beautiful rendition caught Rahman’s ear as well, as the composer shared the video, saying, “Check out this cover of Sarattu Vandiyila”. Listen to the song once, and you’ll know why too.

Watch the video here.



Here’s a video of the original song from the Mani Ratnam film.

At the time of the song’s release, there was some controversy, and many said that Rahman’s song was extremely similar to a Malayalam song ‘Thannakkum Tharo Thannakkum’ from the 2013 film Breaking News Live.

So, do you agree with the argument? Also, what are your views on the veena cover? Tell us in the comments below.

