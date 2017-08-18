Latest news

VIDEO: Jon Snow touched Drogon, and turned into a dragon? See Khaleesi’s reaction

Kit Harington has brought another entertainment package for his fans. Jon Snow is not just the King in the North now, he's turned into something more vicious and ferocious. He is a dragon now. Don't believe us? Take a look at this video clip that Emilia Clarke shared on Instagram.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 18, 2017 9:38 pm
game of thrones, game of thrones season 7, got, got season 7, jon snow, daenerys targaryen, emilia clarke, kit harington, jon snow dragon, indian express, indian express news Will Jon Snow replace one of the dragons? (Source: Emilia Clarke/Instagram)
Related News

Game of Thrones has left people obsessed and wanting for more. But, one character on the fantasy series will give you all you need to up your entertainment quotient. Jon Snow is not just the King in the North now, he’s turned into something more vicious and ferocious. He is a dragon now. Don’t believe us? Take a look at this video clip and it will dispel all your doubts.

What’s more intriguing is that Emilia Clarke aka the Mother of Dragons shared it on her Instagram handle and took a sarcastic dig at him with her caption. “I mean, JEEEZE, one pet of a dragon and he thinks he’s one of them,” she wrote. In the background, she can be heard laughing uncontrollably as he pulls off the act at a cliff.

Watch the video here.

This isn’t the first time Kit Harington has done something like that. Remember his audition video for GOT that went viral earlier?

Meanwhile, his fans can’t stop raving about the video. Take a look at some reactions on Instagram here.

And, here’s what Twitter users posted!

So, what’s your reaction after looking at the new dragon?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 18: Latest News