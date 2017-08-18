VIDEO: Jon Snow touched Drogon, and turned into a dragon? See Khaleesi’s reaction

Will Jon Snow replace one of the dragons? (Source: Emilia Clarke/Instagram) Will Jon Snow replace one of the dragons? (Source: Emilia Clarke/Instagram)

Game of Thrones has left people obsessed and wanting for more. But, one character on the fantasy series will give you all you need to up your entertainment quotient. Jon Snow is not just the King in the North now, he’s turned into something more vicious and ferocious. He is a dragon now. Don’t believe us? Take a look at this video clip and it will dispel all your doubts.

What’s more intriguing is that Emilia Clarke aka the Mother of Dragons shared it on her Instagram handle and took a sarcastic dig at him with her caption. “I mean, JEEEZE, one pet of a dragon and he thinks he’s one of them,” she wrote. In the background, she can be heard laughing uncontrollably as he pulls off the act at a cliff.

Watch the video here.

This isn’t the first time Kit Harington has done something like that. Remember his audition video for GOT that went viral earlier?

Meanwhile, his fans can’t stop raving about the video. Take a look at some reactions on Instagram here.

And, here’s what Twitter users posted!

Jon Snow is a dragon confirmed! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/iEsB0EYOdR — Game of Thrones Meme (@Thrones_Memes) August 18, 2017

JON SNOW IS A BLOODY DRAGON. pic.twitter.com/WE2zObThnC — Leah Skywalker 🚀 (@pandramoon) August 18, 2017

So, what’s your reaction after looking at the new dragon?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd