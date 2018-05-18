WATCH: Why Ellen DeGeneres is ‘responsible’ for Meghan Markle’s royal wedding?

Do Ellen DeGeneres and Meghan Markle have a special connection? Find out here. (Source: Ellen DeGeneres/YouTube) Do Ellen DeGeneres and Meghan Markle have a special connection? Find out here. (Source: Ellen DeGeneres/YouTube)

With all eyes on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding, it’s hard to keep up with all the buzz and speculations on social media. Amid all the hullabaloo, Ellen DeGeneres seems to have just made a (huge) revelation — and it will perhaps make you grin ear to ear. Well, the TV show host just said that she is responsible for Markle’s wedding. Wondering how? DeGeneres seems to have the story ready.

The 60-year-old host was also shocked that she wasn’t invited to the wedding and went on to claim that she is “family”. “I’m related to Kate Middleton. I’m her 15th cousin and that is true,” she jokingly said. Disclosing a hilarious snippet from the past, she narrated how she was one of the crucial reasons for Markle’s royal wedding with Prince Harry. And, it might just leave you in splits.

Isn’t it hilarious? Tell us in the comments below.

