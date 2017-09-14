VIDEO: Ellen DeGeneres’ HILARIOUS insights on Apple iPhone X will crack you up

Apple had a big announcement to make, and so did Ellen DeGeneres. (Source: Ellen DeGeneres/Facebook) Apple had a big announcement to make, and so did Ellen DeGeneres. (Source: Ellen DeGeneres/Facebook)

Unveiling the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, Apple left most cellphone users in a daze. With its path breaking features such as the Face ID and wireless charging system, the tech giant took the gadgets and gizmos space by storm as has been the norm after the annual Apple Event. Also following tradition, the Apple announcements were soon followed by a flood of reactions on social media, and a huge chunk of it has had us LOL-ing since September 12!

Well, joining in on all the drama is American comedian and television host Ellen DeGeneres, who had a big revelation to make too!

In a hilarious 3-minute, 40-second clip, the host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show took cheeky digs at the new specifications of iPhone X that have cast a spell on most Apple addicts. From making sarcastic comments about the missing ‘iPhone 9’ to ‘cracking’ jokes about the glass cover on both sides — she left the audience in splits. What’s more, her take on the benefits of the face recognition feature is hysterically funny.

Watch the video here.

The video has already garnered more than 8.1 million views so far, and over 18,000 comments. Check out some of the reactions here.

So, what are your thoughts about iPhone X? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd