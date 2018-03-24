VIDEO: Have you ever seen a ‘smoking’ elephant? This clip will leave you puzzled

This video of a smoking elephant will leave you bewildered. (Source: Wildlife Conservation Society-India/Facebook) This video of a smoking elephant will leave you bewildered. (Source: Wildlife Conservation Society-India/Facebook)

A footage from the forests of Karnataka has surfaced on Facebook that shows a “smoking” elephant. The astonishing 49-second clip posted by the Wildlife Conservation Society-India captures an elephant leaving wisps of smoke in the air which makes it look like it was smoking. However, only when the camera zooms in, what was really going on in the deep forest of the Nagarhole National Park can be inferred.

Before you panic, let us tell you that it is not how it looks. According to reports, the elephant was trying to ingest wood charcoal. So, he picked up something burnt from the forest floor, and started blowing away the ash that came along with it and consumed the rest.

“This unusual behaviour of an elephant was captured on video from Nagarahole National Park and has us perplexed. Our colleague, Mr Vinay Kumar, was travelling with our field staff in a partially burnt patch of the moist deciduous forests when this elephant appeared in their view. The video he captured has had experts trying todecipher the unique behaviour. The elephant would draw up a trunk full of ash close to her mouth and blow it out in a puff of smoke!” the viral video was captioned.

Charcoal may not have any nutritional value, but it is believed that wild animals often get attracted due to its medicinal properties and it also serves as a laxative. So after forest fires, lightning attacks, or uncontrollable flames, wild animals have reportedly been seen consuming it.

