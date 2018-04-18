Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
WATCH: Elephant smashes house in Chhattisgarh; villagers suffer loss of Rs 70,000

In the 1.02-minute clip, an elephant is seen walking towards the mud house and then barging inside, probably in search of food. The villagers have suffered a loss of around Rs 70,000 which is said to be compensated by the forest department. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 18, 2018 9:01:34 pm
elephant destroy house in Chhattisgarh, Surajpur house destroyed by elephant, elephant house destroy video, elephant destroys house video, viral video of elephant, indian express, indian express news The villagers have suffered a loss of around Rs 70,000 which is said to be compensated by the forest department. (Source: ANI News Official/YouTube)
People in the Surajpur area of Chhattisgarh were caught off-guard when an elephant barged into a house and vandalised it. A video of the incident was shared on social media by ANI. In the 1.02-minute clip, the animal can be seen walking towards the mud house and then smashing it, probably in search of food.

While there were some villagers standing around the area, the moment the elephant was seen rushing towards the mud house, people could be seen running away from the spot. According to the news agency, the villagers suffered a loss of around Rs 70,000 which is said to be compensated by the forest department.

Watch the video here:

 

While this elephant surely seemed to be angry or probably looking for food, a footage from the forests of Karnataka shows another elephant who seems to be a bit more chilled out. The animal was seen “smoking” in the jungle? Confused? Check it out yourself.

Give it a watch here:

What do you think about both these incidents? Tell us in the comments section below.

