Top Stories

WATCH: Millions are watching this elderly woman dance to an old Hindi classic song

The video of a woman dancing to an old Hindi classic song sung by Lata Mangeshkar from the 1956 film Parivaar has got Netizens hooked. The graceful moves and expressions of the woman have made many viewers nostalgic.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 9, 2017 6:51 pm
old woman dancing, elderly woman dancing, dancing granny, grandma dancing, viral dancing old woman, ja tose nahi boloon song, trending news, good news, indian express Most social media users couldn’t help but miss their grandma after watching the clip. (Source: Mana Stars/ Facebook)
While Netizens are mostly floored with covers of recent hit numbers like Shape of You and Despacito, a video of an elderly woman dancing to an old Bollywood track is surprisingly going viral. The video puts the spotlight on the old lady as she shows her graceful moves on an old Hindi classic song sung by Lata Mangeshkar from the 1956 film Parivaar. The dance steps and beautiful expressions of the unidentified woman has moved viewers and has many social media users hooked.

People seem to be enjoying her enthusiasm and love for dance, but the video also made them nostalgic. Most of the users who commented on the video couldn’t help but miss their grandma and some were even moved to tears. The video was posted on December 6 and since then, over 3.5 million people have watched it, and it has been shared widely over one lakh times, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

