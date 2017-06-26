WATCH: This heartwarming video, urging people to forget old grudges, captures the true essence of Eid ul-Fitr

Eid is all about togetherness and harmony and this video upholds this. (Source: RSPL Group/Youtube) Eid is all about togetherness and harmony and this video upholds this. (Source: RSPL Group/Youtube)

Eid ul-Fitr is unanimously considered as the most important festivals for Muslims all across the globe. Friends and family meet, putting aside any differences they may have, and join hands to celebrate the festival together. This is the spirit of peace and togetherness that the day stands for, and a recent video wonderfully captures it. In the video one can see a couple making plans for Eid, and the wife urging her husband to gather some courage and apologise to all those he might have had upset along the way.”Ek chota sa word hai… Thodi himmat karo aur bol daalo,” she tells him, and he does just that. He connects with old friends, long lost acquaintances, former bosses just to say a sorry on the occasion of Eid.

With over nine million views at the time of writing the heartwarming video has evidently struck a chord with people, and not without cause.

Watch the video here.



