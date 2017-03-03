This hilarious video dedicated to PM Modi, demonetisation and his visits to foreign countries is a must watch

Demonetisation is not the only thing that East India Comedy has highlighted in their latest video.(Source: East India Comedy/YouTube) Demonetisation is not the only thing that East India Comedy has highlighted in their latest video.(Source: East India Comedy/YouTube)

It has been over three months since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation of high-valure currency notes, but people are still dealing with the consequences of its ‘lack of planning’ and ‘hurried implementation’. And that’s not the only thing that East India Comedy, a stand-up comedians collective, have highlighted in their latest video. The EIC has dedicated a song to PM Modi, his historic decision on November 8, 2016 to his visits to other countries although they have left it to the audience to guess who they are in fact talking about. The group has come up with a spoof of the popular 1995 Alisha Chinai song ‘Made in India’ and it’s absolutely hilarious!

Watch the video here.

