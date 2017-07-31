Latest News

WATCH: This Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You cover sends an important message

Released by the Global Citizen, this version of Ed Sheeran's Shape of You shows a man walking up to a woman in a restaurant, but finds her throwing away some of her food. What else, but a fun way of reiterating something very important — global hunger.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 31, 2017 2:34 pm
ed sheeran shape of you, ed sheeran shape of you videos, ed sheeran shape of you global citizen video, ed sheeran shape of you food waste cover song, indian express, indian expresss news Probably the best Shape of You cover? (Source: Global Citizen/Facebook)
There are by now, no dearth of Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You covers on the Internet. But clearly, given the rate at which there are new ones cropping up even after months the peppy number was released in January this year, it seems people are yet to grow out of it. From dance videos to Indian classical versions — you name it, there would be a cover of the song up there on the Internet. Now, it is yet another cover of the song that is generating traction on the Internet — Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You cover on FOOD WASTE!

Watch the video here.

