WATCH: This Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You cover sends an important message

There are by now, no dearth of Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You covers on the Internet. But clearly, given the rate at which there are new ones cropping up even after months the peppy number was released in January this year, it seems people are yet to grow out of it. From dance videos to Indian classical versions — you name it, there would be a cover of the song up there on the Internet. Now, it is yet another cover of the song that is generating traction on the Internet — Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You cover on FOOD WASTE!

Released by the Global Citizen in April, this version shows a man walking up to a woman in a restaurant, but finds her throwing away some of her food. What else, but a fun way of reiterating something very important — global hunger.

Watch the video here.

