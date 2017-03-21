WATCH: Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You with a dentist twist, and 10 other extraordinary singing covers by the Singing Dentist!

Save your tooth! (Source: Singing Dentist/YouTube) Save your tooth! (Source: Singing Dentist/YouTube)

Weaving dance steps with a wisp of creativity and lacing it with unique styles and diverse genres, Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You has turned into the new buzz for dance lovers. Individuals and dance troupes from all across the globe are dancing to the beats of the latest song, and quirky videos are going viral almost every day now.

After umpteen viral dance videos, a singing spree is taking the Internet by storm now. Quite surprisingly, it’s a dentist who has given a twist to the song. The song, that’s topping all the music charts, has gotten itself a new variation by the dentist who hails from UK and it will leave you dumbstruck. Funny and quirky, it spills lessons about oral hygiene and tooth problems in a hysterical song mix.

Dr Milad Shadrooh, aka The Singing Dentist is the Principal Dentist and Owner at Chequers Dental in Basingstoke. The amusing lyrics of his remix version of Shape of You, which is called “Save Your Tooth”, is making people go gaga.

Watch the video here.

Not just Shape of You, the Singing Dentist has sung over 10 other covers of different songs, and each one of them is peculiar and wacky in its own way.

Watch all the videos here.

Didn’t it leave you goggle-eyed?

