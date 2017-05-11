WATCH: Panjabi MC’s punjabi twist to Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You sets the perfect wedding mood

Love different music genres? Mix it up! (Source: Panjabi MC/Facebook) Love different music genres? Mix it up! (Source: Panjabi MC/Facebook)

Every bride and groom look forward to making their wedding a joyful and memorable day. The cocktail hour in weddings is one of the most magical moments, and chartbuster hits are a must to set the mood at the party! But, what if the bride and groom have different tastes in music?

ALSO READ | WATCH: This Bollywood Shape of You mashup will leave you mesmerised

In the age of mashups, there’s no place for worries. All you need to do is to mix it up and play. Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You has become the anthem of dance enthusiasts, and if you have Panjabi MC’s music to add to the rhythm, it can totally pump up the spirits. With beats of dhol and the soft score of violin, the fusion gives listeners a kick to set the stage of fire.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Internet’s going crazy over video of two girls dancing to Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You

Interestingly, a video captured at a cocktail party has gone viral on social media and garnered around 1.5 million views. What’s more, people are appreciating their efforts for blending the folk and modern music together and giving it a new dynamic style. Posted by Panjabi MC on Facebook, the caption reads: “Mix It Up. This Is Special.”

Watch the video here.

All set to show your dance moves?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd