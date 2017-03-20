WATCH: Internet’s going crazy over video of two girls dancing to Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You

Uploaded by YouTube channel LiveToDance By Sonali, the video will make you want to get your dance shoes on! (Source: LiveToDance With Sonali) Uploaded by YouTube channel LiveToDance By Sonali, the video will make you want to get your dance shoes on! (Source: LiveToDance With Sonali)

Ever since a video of IIT-Roorkee students grooving to the beats of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ went viral recently, the song has now become more or less a party anthem, with more people trying to come up with their dance videos on the song. The latest to join the bandwagon of people who can’t stop grooving to the peppy number, is another dancer-duo. The video is now going viral, well because of their amazing moves and of course, Sheeran’s peppy song is a reason in itself! Uploaded by YouTube channel LiveToDance By Sonali, the video will make you want to get your dance shoes on!

Watch the video here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd