WATCH: This instrumental cover of Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You will leave you mesmerised

This instrumental version is by Ember Trio — a British, London based string trio consisting of a classically trained violinist and two cellists. (Source: Ember Trio/YouTube) This instrumental version is by Ember Trio — a British, London based string trio consisting of a classically trained violinist and two cellists. (Source: Ember Trio/YouTube)

“Yet another Shape of You cover!” — some of you might think, either shaking your heads in exasperation or brimming with excitement. The truth is, there is definitely no dearth in the number of Shape of You videos that are cropping up on the Internet — day in, day out. And one of the latest additions to the bandwagon of covers of the peppy number is an instrumental version by Ember Trio — a British, London based string trio consisting of a classically trained violinist and two cellists. Sitting ahead a beautiful architectural backdrop, the trio would take you on magical ride no less, through their beautiful music.

Watch the video here.

ALSO WATCH | VIDEO: Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You now becomes a ‘biryani anthem’

Did you like this video? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd