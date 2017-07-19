WATCH: After Ed Sheeran’s debut, Game of Thrones cast sing Shape of You

Shape of You gets Game of Thrones twist! (Source: 9GAG/Facebook) Shape of You gets Game of Thrones twist! (Source: 9GAG/Facebook)

The much awaited fantasy drama series Game of Thrones hit the TV screens on July 16 with the first episode of season 7. Surprisingly, it was also spiced up with quite an unexpected cameo by singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. While the singer played a Lannister soldier in the show, Netizens flared up with a storm of memes and jokes online. And if that was not enough, another mash-up has hit the Internet, in which the cast of GOT hums the song Shape of You! No, we are not kidding, it’s true.

Created by The Hook, the 1.35-minute video has been made by clubbing the lyrics of the song with scenes from the show, and has garnered more than three million views on Facebook so far.

Watch the video here.

Hilarious, isn’t it?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd