WATCH: What if Earth treated us the same way we treat it? No, it’s not funny

Brutally honest, this video will hit you in the face! (Source: ATTN/Facebook) Brutally honest, this video will hit you in the face! (Source: ATTN/Facebook)

As the world gears up for Earth Day on April 22, we must also remember why the day is significant. Not a day just to celebrate the simple joys of nature, but it is paramount to reflect upon one’s actions — how we are adding up to global warming, climate change and environmental damage. Disposing off non biodegradable waste, using more fossil fuels or oil spills and the large carbon footprints humans leave on the Earth… there are hundreds of issues at hand that need to be taken care of.

ALSO READ | Earth Day 2017: Google Doodle delivers important message about climate change and ways to fight it

But, what if the tables were turned?

Ever imagined what would happen if our planet treated us the same way we treat it? Envision yourself choking up and Earth responding, “Sorry. There’s not enough data supporting it!” Yes, watch this hilariously honest video by ATTN, that will prick you in the right places.

Watch the video here.

Alas!

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 22, 2017 4:49 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd