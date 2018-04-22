Earth Day, 2018: Five fascinating videos of Jane Goodall whom Google Doodle honoured

Earth Day, 2018 : Jane Goodall has been an extremely vocal supporter of animals and their rights. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Earth Day, 2018 : Jane Goodall has been an extremely vocal supporter of animals and their rights. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Earth Day is celebrated across the globe on April 22 every year. The day, as the name suggests, is dedicated to protect the planet and promote ways to preserve the environment. Google commemorated this day by honouring British primatologist Jane Goodall. Goodall, who is the founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and the Roots & Shoots programme, has worked extensively on animal welfare issues as well as environmental conservation. Considered as one of the world’s leading experts on chimpanzees, she admits that her whole childhood was “animals, animals, animals”.

On various platforms, Goodall has spoken passionately about these issues. From explaining what separates human beings from chimpanzees to sharing what draws her towards them, Goodall has been an extremely vocal supporter of animals and their rights. These videos will help you understand her better

Watch Goodall explain what separates us from chimpanzees.



Goodall talks about community projects that enable people in Africa to live with animals. Watch the video here.

Watch Goodall talk about animal behaviour and animal activism with Jimmy Fallon.

Watch Goodall explain how each of us can make a difference.

Goodall speaks with John Oliver about chimpanzees and what draws her towards them. Watch the video here.

