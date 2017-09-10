VIDEO: This duet cover of My Heart Will Go On from Titanic will give you goosebumps

This duet cover of My Heart Will Go On is extremely evocative. (Source: Anthem Lights/YouTube) This duet cover of My Heart Will Go On is extremely evocative. (Source: Anthem Lights/YouTube)

Released in 1997, Titanic remains an enduring classic and there is hardly anybody who has not heard Celine Dion’s heart-rending song, ‘My Heart Will Go On’. The song has ruled people’s hearts and music charts for years now, and remains as evocative and effective as it was. Recently, musicians Caleb and Kelsey, who have in the past sung several covers, rendered a duet cover of the iconic song and the result is sure to give you goosebumps. The video that was posted on September 5 already has over 10,000 shares, at the time of writing as people are clearly loving it.

Watch the video here.

You can watch their other videos here.

Watch their cover of Beauty and the Beast.

Watch their cover of Ed Sheeran’s song Happier.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd