WATCH: Drunk driver rams police barricade and runs over cop in Andhra Pradesh

It isn’t rare for people who intentionally break traffic rules to try and escape from police when caught. However, an incident in Andhra Pradesh turned dreadful when in an attempt to flee from the police, a man who was caught for drinking and driving, ran over the officer who was trying to stop him. In a short 7-second video posted by news agency ANI, the multiple officers are seen trying to stop a white vehicle. To prevent the person from escaping, an officer is seen running towards the barricade and pulling it in front of the car.

However, instead of stopping the driver rams into the barricade and runs over the cop. The incident took place at a police checkpoint in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. The news agency tweet read, “#WATCH: Youth stopped for checking by policemen at a checkpoint in Kakinada, tried to escape after running over them, allegedly in an inebriated condition. Accused arrested. Two policemen injured #AndhraPradesh.”

Watch the video here:

#WATCH: Youth stopped for checking by policemen at a checkpoint in Kakinada, tried to escape after running over them, allegedly in an inebriated condition. Accused arrested. Two policemen injured #AndhraPradesh (25.03.18) pic.twitter.com/AnrB75lZsP — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2018

Drinking and driving should be avoided at all cost. What do you think? Tell us in the comments section below.

