WATCH: Drunk driver crashes car into a primary school gate

Friday, April 20, 2018
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 20, 2018 8:56:47 pm
car crash china, car crash school china, car crashes in school gate, car crashes in school gate, drunk driver crashes school gate, viral video, indian express, indian express news The advice to not drive after drinking is for your own safety. (Source: CGTN/YouTube)
A driver, under the influence of alcohol, crashed into a primary school gate in Dongguan City, China. The incident took place at around 6am on April 16. A footage of the same was captured by a camera installed outside the school. In the 0.58-second video shared by CGTN, the car – which clearly is at a high speed – can be seen crashing into the gate. After the incident, the car was captured in a terrible shape.

It is often advised not to drink and drive as it is probably one of the most reckless things to do. Moreover, this irresponsible behaviour can also lead to severe injuries and in some cases fatal consequences. Fortunately, in this case, no one was injured during the event.

Watch the video here

 

While driving, make sure to be responsible not just for yourself but also for others around.

