WATCH: Drunk driver crashes car into a primary school gate

A driver, under the influence of alcohol, crashed into a primary school gate in Dongguan City, China. The incident took place at around 6am on April 16. A footage of the same was captured by a camera installed outside the school. In the 0.58-second video shared by CGTN, the car – which clearly is at a high speed – can be seen crashing into the gate. After the incident, the car was captured in a terrible shape.

It is often advised not to drink and drive as it is probably one of the most reckless things to do. Moreover, this irresponsible behaviour can also lead to severe injuries and in some cases fatal consequences. Fortunately, in this case, no one was injured during the event.

While driving, make sure to be responsible not just for yourself but also for others around.

