VIDEO: Driving school students put to a tough test with their phones at stake

Ever wondered how tough a driving test would be if your phone was at stake along with your life? Yes, your smartphone. Didn’t it give you a slight heartache? A driving school in Dezhou, Shandong province in China, found an interesting way to make sure that the students paid extra attention while driving.

During the test, the children were asked to keep their phones on top of a straight line marked in yellow and made to drive around those marks. If the drivers made a mistake, the damage would be caused to the phone.

A video of the same was posted by Shanghaiist, where students could be seen giving their driving test around the phones. Quite interestingly, it was the students who themselves came up with the idea, the driving school instructor stated in the same news report.

Watch the video here:

