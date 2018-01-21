VIDEO: CNN’s ‘Wolf Blitzer’ accepts Donald Trump’s ‘Fake news’ awards at Jimmy Kimmel’s show

Jimmy Kimmel took a dig at Donald Trump’s decision of giving ‘Fake news’ awards to media organisations. (Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube) Jimmy Kimmel took a dig at Donald Trump’s decision of giving ‘Fake news’ awards to media organisations. (Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube)

US President Donald Trump, at the beginning of the year, had decided to announce ‘Fake News Awards,’ in which he intended present awards “to most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media.” People on social media had a great time trolling it, but that did not deter him from announcing the list of winners, or – as he puts it – “losers.” In his list, Trump targeted CNN for “editing his video,” in which he was blamed for ‘overfeeding’ fishes. The media house apparently also “FALSELY reported that candidate Donald Trump and his son Donald J. Trump, Jr. had access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks.”

Now to accept the prize, Wolf Blitzer, a veteran CNN journalist and television news anchor, arrived at American television host Jimmy Kimmel’s show and accepted the “Most Dishonest and Corrupt Media Award.” Clutching the award — that was trophy of a child’s fist, showing his middle finger — he thanked the fake news writers for tirelessly making “brilliant bullshit all year long”.

Well, if you have believed all this, then we are sad to inform you that this was “fake news” too. It was Kimmel’s own father who ‘played’ Blitzer in the former’s show! Taking a dig at Trump’s Fake News Awards, Kimmel recreated the same in his show where his father accepted the award and gave a hilarious speech. His mother makes an appearance too as American television host Rachel Maddow.

Watch the hilarious video here.



For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd