Watch: While journalists decode Trump’s newly-coined term ‘covfefe’, a man makes dishes out of it

You must try “Cofveve” at home. (Source: Smosh/ Facebook You must try “Cofveve” at home. (Source: Smosh/ Facebook

A single tweet by US President Donald Trump on May 31 made social media very very happy. As his first official trip concluded and with that the plethora of memes and jokes it triggered, he decided to keep the social media buzzing for some more time. In what perhaps could have been a Twitter rant resulted in an incomprehensible midnight tweet and a plethora of more memes. His tweet read: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe”, and the world woke up to a new word, “covfefe”. Is it coffee, is it conference? We don’t know but clearly want to.

Met my ex after 10 years.

“Tea or coffee?”

I asked.

“Covfefe”

He said. — Angoor 🍇 (@ladywithflaws) May 31, 2017

Guy : #Covfefe ? South Delhi Girl : only from Starbucks. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 31, 2017

ALSO READ | Donald Trump’s confusing ‘Covfefe’ tweet results in hilarious memes on Twitter

While social media tried in its own way to unravel the word and its meaning, a group of journalists tried to pronounce the word and perhaps understand what Trump was thinking while typing that. The result, much like the memes were hilarious.

Don’t believe us? Watch the video here.

If you thought “covfefe” could result only in some (hilarious) memes, you clearly have underestimated the power of the word. Apart from trying to understand what the word means, there are also those who have made an entire dish out of it. It doesn’t natter whether you know what it means or not. You can always cook and eat “covfefe”, and if the man is to be believed then it is “delicisuvehfofah”. We don’t doubt.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd