WATCH: Sweden trolls Donald Trump in the most epic way in this viral ‘Thank You’ video

US President Donald Trump’s rhetoric of ‘America First’ has been a butt of jokes among many nations. While some are looking at it disdainfully, others have started giving Trump a taste of his own medicine. So, when the President recently hinted at a supposed terror attack in Sweden, the people there didn’t take it lying down. A video posted by Aron Anderson, a Swedish athlete, has gone viral for all the right reasons. The witty video dismisses Trump’s statement by taking a dig at him and also his policies. Things take an even funnier turn when the video makes a suggestion to Trump to help him build the wall along the Mexican border.

