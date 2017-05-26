WATCH: This hilarious video showing Pope Francis swatting away Trump’s hand looks real, only it is not

The video shows the US president and the pontiff standing next to each other, then zooms in to show Trump trying to hold the Pope’s hand, that he swats away in haste! (Source: MegaJeremyFisher/YouTube) The video shows the US president and the pontiff standing next to each other, then zooms in to show Trump trying to hold the Pope’s hand, that he swats away in haste! (Source: MegaJeremyFisher/YouTube)

The first official foreign trip of United States’ first couple — Donald Trump and Melania Trump — has resulted in a lot of unwarranted attention towards hands. Not hands in general, but just the fact that Melania’s hands seemed quite firm about the fact that they HAD TO stay away from those of Trump’s. And if videos that the Internet was blessed with in the due course of the past one week are to go by, then she succeeded to a large extent. Irrespective of what and where she was, it seems Melania promptly swatted away the POTUS’ hands when he held them out to her. Taking the joke forward, a fake video made to look as if from Trump’s meeting with the Pope, is now the rage on the Internet. It is doing no help whatsoever, to ward off all the media attention the president’s hands have been garnering. The video shows the US president and the pontiff standing next to each other, then zooms in to show Trump trying to hold the Pope’s hand, that he swats away in haste!

Watch the video here.

We however, will re-emphasise that the video is fake, because once you watch it, you will have a tough time believing that it is not real!

