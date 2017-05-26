WATCH: This video of Pope Francis exchanging looks with Donald Trump is going viral, watch it to know why

(Source: Dr Justin Imel/YouTube) (Source: Dr Justin Imel/YouTube)

The Internet is yet to get over the hilarious memes that the United States President Donald Trump’s meeting with Pope Francis resulted in. Meanwhile, there is another video (bless the Internet!) from the meeting that is now going viral. Underlining the awkwardness that was written large on the photograph that showed a gloomy looking Pope standing next to an ecstatic seeming Trump, this video shows the pontiff talking to the FLOTUS Melania Trump, pats on her hand, smiling at her and blessing her, soon after which, he exchanges what social media is declaring awkward (and savage) glances with the president. Wonder why? Well, Melania seemed pretty adamant she didn’t want Trump’s tiny hands anywhere near hers on the first couple’s first official foreign trip.

Watch the video here.

While at that, watch how Melania swats away Trump’s hand while he holds it out to her, because it’s hilarious!

Also watch how she wasn’t quite feeling the romance in the air in Rome and still did not want to hold hands with him!

