VIDEO: Donald Trump’s latest AWKWARD handshake with Melania Trump has taken Twitter by storm

The ever-vigilant Twitterati never miss any action of the US President, Donald Trump, and today was no different. The POTUS along with his wife Melania Trump were at Joint Base Andrews, where they met military families for an airshow demonstration. At the event, the FLOTUS introduced her husband and invited him on stage to deliver his speech. But, something weird happened after that and it grabbed everyone’s attention.

In a footage that is going viral, after the FLOTUS called Trump on stage, he came and thanked her and put his hand forward to exchange a handshake! That’s not a greeting people are used to seeing between a couple, is it? Had it been the likes of Obamas, they wouldn’t have shaken hands with their spouse.

Soon, the video, shared by journalist Caitriona Perry went viral, with Tweeple going berserk over the tweet, calling it “awkward”, and even trying to recreate the scene with their pets!

Watch the video here.

The US First Lady introduces her husband on stage at an event at Joint Base Andrews. He thanks her with a handshake. pic.twitter.com/fPQNoMpnWa — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) September 15, 2017

Here’s what people had to say:

…and then Melania ran off the stage, screaming for hand sanitizer. I can’t imagine having ever been that desperate for a green card. — Norah Jane (@NorahJane10) September 16, 2017

Wow. Are we sure… like 100% sure she’s not a hostage???? — RossHand 🇮🇪 (@Ross_Hand) September 15, 2017

Decided to recreate such event! pic.twitter.com/LlX8cLHQWr — kyrielle marie (@wisconsinnerr) September 16, 2017

And the standard awkward and uncomfortable spousal backing away and spousal shove. — KPH (@k_perryhopkins) September 16, 2017

I was thinking I was the only one who noticed! These people are NOT normal. Something is seriously wrong with them. — Elizabeth (@elizmopi) September 15, 2017

And tells her “go sit down” pic.twitter.com/dBQVbgCliP — Lulu Says (@lulu_says2) September 16, 2017

What did I just watch?!? This is so awkward. — Kathryn Civiello (@KathrynCiviello) September 16, 2017

Aah true love on display here. Nothing like a strong hand shake with your wife. — JeffGWillResist (@sbbytor) September 15, 2017

She hates him more than anyone else because she’s seen him at close range & is sickened by him. — Rick McConnell (@alaskier) September 15, 2017

And then he pushes her off the stage… — Gracie St. Ives (@roguecats7) September 16, 2017

But this is not the first time Netizens noticed something as awkward as this. Earlier this year, when the couple was in Isreal on a state visit, Melania Trump had swat away her husband’s hand at the airport and people couldn’t ignore it. After all, the president has a history with awkward handshakes — from his greetings with Japanese PM to Polish First Lady refusing handshake with Trump — and we have seen it all.

