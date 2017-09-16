Only in Express

VIDEO: Donald Trump’s latest AWKWARD handshake with Melania Trump has taken Twitter by storm

In a footage that is going viral, after the FLOTUS, Melania Trump called Donald Trump on stage, he came and thanked her and put his hand forward to exchange a handshake! Yes, not a greeting people are used to seeing between the first couple.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 16, 2017 10:39 pm
donald trump, melania trump, trump melania handshake, trump melania awkward moments, Twitter trump trolling, trumpshake, viral videos, indian express President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump met military personnel and their families at Andrews Air Force Base. (Source: AP)
The ever-vigilant Twitterati never miss any action of the US President, Donald Trump, and today was no different. The POTUS along with his wife Melania Trump were at Joint Base Andrews, where they met military families for an airshow demonstration. At the event, the FLOTUS introduced her husband and invited him on stage to deliver his speech. But, something weird happened after that and it grabbed everyone’s attention.

In a footage that is going viral, after the FLOTUS called Trump on stage, he came and thanked her and put his hand forward to exchange a handshake! That’s not a greeting people are used to seeing between a couple, is it? Had it been the likes of Obamas, they wouldn’t have shaken hands with their spouse.

Soon, the video, shared by journalist Caitriona Perry went viral, with Tweeple going berserk over the tweet, calling it “awkward”, and even trying to recreate the scene with their pets!

But this is not the first time Netizens noticed something as awkward as this. Earlier this year, when the couple was in Isreal on a state visit, Melania Trump had swat away her husband’s hand at the airport and people couldn’t ignore it. After all, the president has a history with awkward handshakes — from his greetings with Japanese PM to Polish First Lady refusing handshake with Trump — and we have seen it all.

