Wednesday, April 18, 2018
VIDEO: Donald Trump or Kim Jong-Un, who is better looking? South Korea answers bizarre questions

The intriguing video started off with a unusual competition for Donald Trump vs Kim Jong-Un through simple and amusing questions put out to the people of South Korea. Wondering who got the most votes? Watch the video here.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 18, 2018 7:51:58 pm
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un are soon going to meet at the highly anticipated US-North Korea summit.
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un are often compared on social media after their major tiff. Recently Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong-un, generated many reactions on social media. Well, putting across a bizarre set of questions to the people of South Korea, the two were pitted against each other yet again as YouTube channel Asian Boss went around asking people about the two leaders.

Interestingly, the video started off with simple and amusing questions like: “Who is better looking? Who has a better haircut? Who is more fat?” And, then they went on to compare the smartness and negotiating skills of the two. It is quite interesting to hear what people living in South Korea think about the two leaders who are soon going to meet at the highly anticipated US-North Korea summit. Wondering who got the most votes?

Watch the video here:

 

