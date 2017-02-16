VIDEO: Here’s how you can defend yourself from the ‘Donald Trump handshake’

The Trump handshake has become quite an international phenomeon. (Source: AP/YouTube) The Trump handshake has become quite an international phenomeon. (Source: AP/YouTube)

Donald Trump and his super awkward style of handshakes have taken the world by a storm. From his “long handshake” with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to “the pull-back handshake” with Judge Neil Gorsuch and the one with vice-president Mike Pence on election night — Trump has been turning heads with his shocking gestures.

Following the bizarre incident with Abe, body language experts took to analyse his handshake to gauge his personality and said that it demonstrates his “narcissistic tendency” and “dominating attitude”. Of course, he did find himself a worthy adversary in Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, who has so far been the only world leader to have withstood ‘the handshake’.

Now, a martial arts academy has taken to YouTube to lend a piece of advice on how to defend oneself if someone uses the infamous “Donald Trump handshake”. The Relson Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Academy from Columbus shared a 1-minute 39-second video on their official YouTube channel. Want to learn the tricks of defending yourself from the weird handshake?

Watch the video here:

