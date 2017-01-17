WATCH: ‘How to Win Friends and Influence Elections’ — people reacting to Donald Trump fake books titles is hilarious

Titled the ‘Unpresidented Edition’, comedian Scott Rogoswky released a video documenting the subway riders’ reaction. (Source: RunningLateShow/Youtube) Titled the ‘Unpresidented Edition’, comedian Scott Rogoswky released a video documenting the subway riders’ reaction. (Source: RunningLateShow/Youtube)

In just a couple of days US president-elect Donald Trump will begin his presidency, which is wrought in controversy even before it has begun. There is no forgetting the litany of questionable and insulting remarks that have irked not just American, but millions around the globe. Now, imagine if all those controversies inspired individual book titles?

Suppose a book titled ‘Eat, Pray, Grab P***y: One President’s Search for Everything?’ Would you read it? Well, we are not sure how many would respond to that affirmatively, but we are pretty sure if one were to spot this book someplace, many an eyebrow would be raised.

So, to find out how exactly people would react to a person reading such horrendous books, popular comedian Scott Rogowsky carried out a social experiment. Rogowsky printed many such obnoxious and witty fake book titles and carried it into New York subway trains, while recording reactions from fellow passengers using a hidden camera.

Titled Unpresidented Edition, the video shows Rogoswky carrying big hard-bound books with jaw-dropping titles, taking a dig at Trump, such as ‘How to Win Friends and Influence Elections’ by one VV Putin, ‘Merriam-Webster’s Locker Room Talk English Dictionary’ and ‘The Groping Tree’, among many others. He does not stop at Trump, there are books trolling the VP-elect Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump too. Rogoswky is seen reading an Austen parody book titled ‘Prejudice & Prejudice’ by Mike Pence.

This is not the first time the comedian tricked people with such fake book titles. In fact, he does this time and again to tease people and see how they react. He has a Youtube series Running Late Show, which includes many similar experiments.

His recent experiment got a thumbs-up on social media and even Elizabeth Gilbert, the author of ‘Eat, Pray, Love’, whose book titled he altered, even demanded the fake book cover to carry to the protest march in Washington.

@ScottRogowsky: I loved this! Any chance u have the original? I want to carry it at #WomensMarch. Trade it for #PlannedParenthood donation? pic.twitter.com/wtAxFVPsKm — Elizabeth Gilbert (@GilbertLiz) January 13, 2017

