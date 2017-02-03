WATCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger has a master plan for Donald Trump and it will blow your mind

The movie star gave a fitting reply to Trump on Twitter. (Source: File Photo) The movie star gave a fitting reply to Trump on Twitter. (Source: File Photo)

He may be one of the most powerful men in the world, but US President Donald Trump seems to be still obsessed to get back at his former television counterpart.

It is well known that Trump was a popular face in the television world before running for president. In 2003, he became the executive producer and host of NBC’s reality show “The Apprentice”. Later, he also hosted “The Celebrity Apprentice” along with British TV producer Mark Burnett. Nominated twice for an Emmy Award, he has made cameo appearances in 12 films and 14 television series.

At the opening of the National Prayer Breakfast, instead of talking about religion or the nation, Trump chose to take a dig at Arnold Schwarzenegger, who hosted “The Apprentice” after him.

In a bizarre comment, the 70-year-old asked dignitaries and religious leaders present there to pray for Schwarzenegger so that ratings of his show “The Apprentice” would go up. “They hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place, and we know how that turned out,” Trump said, according to a report by Politico. “The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster. And Mark will never, ever bet against Trump again, and I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings, OK?” the president added.

But, Schwarzenegger was not offended one bit. Instead, the movie star gave him a fitting reply on Twitter in a 14-second video. It seems the Austrian-American actor has a master plan for Trump.

Watch the video here:

Not one to stay shut, Trump lived up to his image and fired back at Schwarzenegger in a tweet:

Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice…but at least he tried hard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

