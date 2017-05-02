Donald Trump’s 100 days as POTUS: How Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers and others ‘graded’ him

These videos are gems. Truly! (Source: YouTube) These videos are gems. Truly! (Source: YouTube)

On January 20, the world watched in utter shock as Donald Trump swore in as the 45th President of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality most popular for his stint on The Apprentice. Then too, he faced constant criticism from his fellow talk show hosts. Well, the brickbats continued throughout his presidency. So, as the POTUS set out to mark his 100-day milestone, it was hardly a surprise when several humourists came forward with their satirical ideologies on it.

Take a look at these five viral videos by comedians and talk show hosts as they analyse the 100 days of Trump’s presidency with a punch of sarcasm and dollops of humour.

Talk show host Stephen Colbert quoted the song lyrics, “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” and said that’s what these 100 days have been for Amercian people. He also congratulated the people for doing everything while the POTUS did “nothing”.

Seth Mayers took a closer look at Donald Trump’s latest revelations, including when he didn’t really know why the Civil War happened and when he admitted that the presidency has been difficult. He juxtaposed Trump’s earlier speeches when the 70-year-old thought it would be quite a task.

Trevor Noah teamed up with his fellow talk show host and comedian Hasan Minhaj after Trump took jibes at the “Hollywood celebs” attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner during his Pennsylvania rally. As Trump lamented the dinner was hosted “without the President”, Noah slammed him for turning down the invitation in the first place and then cribbing about it!

Jimmy Fallon was not too far behind in taking digs at Trump, who lamented that he misses his previous life, especially driving. He made a hilarious spoof clip of Trump’s 100 days in his words.

Comedian Bill Maher reacted to Trumps “accomplishments” during his first 100 days in office in his Real Time monologue.

Well, these funny videos are already breaking the Internet, and will make your day too!

