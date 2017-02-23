WATCH: Pet dog takes ‘pheras’ with bride and groom in wedding ceremony

‘Pet’ and parcel! (Source: CollarFolk/Facebook) ‘Pet’ and parcel! (Source: CollarFolk/Facebook)

Pets have become an indispensable part of our lives. From hugging, licking and napping with their owners, they often accompany them to each and every place they go. In fact, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö’s five-year-old Boston terrier Lennu has been making news the past few days because he even accompanies the head of state to official events. If that wasn’t bizarre enough, here’s something that happened much closer home.

Recently, a woman apparently let her dog walk with her during the seven rounds of fire as part of her marriage ceremony. Yes, it’s true!

Facebook page CollarFolk shared an 11-second video on February 21, and it has garnered around 1,500 likes and more than 1,200 shares in just two days. A laughing matter for the folks attending at the wedding, the video shows the dog wagging his tail and walking in circles around the fire behind the couple.

“Sultan was as excited as Mansi for the big day. Dressed in his fabulous maroon shervani, he was ready to walk this beautiful Indian bride down the aisle. What no one knew is that he was in no mood to give the bride away and much to the surprise and delight of the family, he decided to take pheras with the bride and the groom! Now that’s one smart dog!!! #PetsIncluded #TakeMeAlong,” the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:



