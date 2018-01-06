VIDEO: Dog sledding down a snowy slope and enjoying it is winning hearts on the Internet

Gloomy day? Watch this video of a happy dog to cheer you up. (Source: my_aussie_gal/Instagram) Gloomy day? Watch this video of a happy dog to cheer you up. (Source: my_aussie_gal/Instagram)

If you have ever been a pet owner, then the chances of you being aware of your pet’s intelligent and amusing activities is very high. Interestingly, a video of a clever dog is doing the rounds on social media.

In the clip, which was posted on Instagram by my_aussie_gal, an Australian Shepherd dog named Secret is seen sledding up and down a hill covered in snow. To our delight, the dog is seen doing it all by herself – her enthusiasm is pretty evident in the video. Along with the clip the user wrote, “Sledding!❄❤ We finally got enough snow to really sled yesterday and Secret couldn’t be more thrilled! It’s definitely one of her favorite activities, she probably went down this hill 50 times today!😂💞.”

Within no time, the post started getting a lot of attention and at present has 202.3k views and 4,043 comments. Now who wouldn’t want to lighten up the mood with cute pet videos while cosying up at home in this gloomy weather!



