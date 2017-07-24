Latest News

Watch: HEROIC dog SAVES a baby deer from drowning

There is much that human beings today can learn from animals, and this heartwarming video shows just that. Recorded by a dog owner, the video that is being widely shared online, shows a puppy saving a drowning baby deer and bringing the latter back to safety.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 24, 2017 9:08 pm
heartwarming videos, animal being kind videos, kindness videos, dog saves a deer from drowning, indian express, indian express news The dog, after saving the deer, licks it all over to make sure it was okay. (Source: House of Hoops/YouTube)
Human beings can be the most rational being, but it would not be an exaggeration to say that they can learn kindness and empathy from animals. Animals, as any pet lover would say, are capable of unbelievable acts of kindness. And this was affirmed through a video in which a puppy saved a baby deer from drowning.

The video shows a puppy, whose name is Storm, rescuing a drowning baby deer, and the whole episode was recorded by the dog’s owner. The dog, however, does not stop at that. It carries the deer to the shore and then licks it all over in an attempt to make sure the animal is okay.

Watch the video here.

