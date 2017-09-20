Only in Express
  • VIDEO: Dog entering a football field during match and playing with the ball is the most amusing thing you will watch today

VIDEO: Dog entering a football field during match and playing with the ball is the most amusing thing you will watch today

The video was posted by TyC Sports, an Argentine TV sports channel on September 18, and has been retweeted more than 8,000 times at the time of writing.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 20, 2017 12:17 pm
funny dog videos, dog videos, dog in a football field, funny animal videos, indian express, indian express news While the clubs San Lorenzo and Arselan were busy fighting it out on the football field, a puppy ran in and started playing with the ball. (Source: TyC Sports/Twitter)
Related News

What if you find a dog on a football field, running about as if it owns the place? This is exactly what happened in Argentina recently. While the clubs San Lorenzo and Arselan were busy fighting it out on the football field, a puppy ran in and started playing with the ball. The dog did disrupt the match momentarily but the players did not seem to mind at all, and even attempted to play with it. The video was posted by TyC Sports, an Argentine TV sports channel on September 18, and has been retweeted more than 8,000 times at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Express Adda
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 20: Latest News