VIDEO: Dog entering a football field during match and playing with the ball is the most amusing thing you will watch today

What if you find a dog on a football field, running about as if it owns the place? This is exactly what happened in Argentina recently. While the clubs San Lorenzo and Arselan were busy fighting it out on the football field, a puppy ran in and started playing with the ball. The dog did disrupt the match momentarily but the players did not seem to mind at all, and even attempted to play with it. The video was posted by TyC Sports, an Argentine TV sports channel on September 18, and has been retweeted more than 8,000 times at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

San Lorenzo encontró el camino al gol gracias al aporte clave de él. Como a todo protagonista, le acercamos el micrófono de @PasoAPaso 🐶😂 pic.twitter.com/czWrjknUxe — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) September 18, 2017

