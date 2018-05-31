WATCH: Doctor dances while performing surgery; gets sued for her actions

Over 20 videos were posted by the doctor’s YouTube Channel but were removed later on. (Source: Binky Boodles/YouTube) Over 20 videos were posted by the doctor’s YouTube Channel but were removed later on. (Source: Binky Boodles/YouTube)

Often, to make their patients comfortable before an operation, doctors talk and interact with them. While different doctors have different ways, some adopt methods that can be a little extreme. Dr Windell Boutte is one such example and her ways controversial, so much so that it has resulted in many lawsuits being filed against her.

Several videos of the Atlanta-area board-certified dermatologist were posted on her YouTube page where she is seen dancing and singing with surgical instruments with the patient lying unconscious on the operating table. In one such video, Boutte and her staff were seen dancing during a surgery. While the staff is wearing surgical gloves and masks in the 58-second video, the doctor seems to have given the mask a skip.

However, later all of these videos were deleted from her public channel due to lawsuits filed against the doctor, a CNN report stated. These clips were recorded and posted apparently for promotional purposes.

A total of five malpractice lawsuits were found pending against Boutte, out of which she has reached a settlement for four. Many female patients with lawsuits have claimed that they suffered infection, disfigurement and even brain damage after being treated by Boutte, stated HLN.

