WATCH: Shot in India, DJ Snake’s latest Tollywood inspired track will leave you in splits

DJ Snake’s latest song Magenta Riddim has been shot in India and will leave you asking for more. (Source: DJSnakeVEVO/YouTube) DJ Snake’s latest song Magenta Riddim has been shot in India and will leave you asking for more. (Source: DJSnakeVEVO/YouTube)

William Sami Etienne Grigahcine, popularly known as DJ Snake, is a French DJ and record producer from Paris who grabbed eyeballs with his music track Bird Machine and Turn Down for What in 2013. In 2015, the release of his and Major Lazer’s track Lean On, which was inspired by India, had broken the Internet. Yet again, DJ Snake has come up with a new music track named Magenta Riddim, which has been shot in the country. Not just the music, but the video clip has also been taken to another level altogether.

Taking to Instagram, the artist shared his love for India and how this particular clip could not be filmed anywhere else but here. In his post, he wrote, “I’m proud to say, this is probably my best video ever … India Is so special to me. It has inspired me a lot. The colors, the people, the music, the culture. I couldn’t film it anywhere else in the world. From Grammy nominations and billions of views – we now have the video for “Magenta Riddim”. I hope you enjoy.”

Watch the video here:

